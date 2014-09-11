FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-SM rules out venture in airlines - Standard Today
September 11, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-SM rules out venture in airlines - Standard Today

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The SM Group of Henry Sy, the Philippines’ richest man, will not venture into the airline business despite its move to help billionaire Lucio Tan regain control of Philippine Airlines, Manila Standard Today quoted SM Investments vice chairwoman Tessie Sy-Coson as saying.

Sy's BDO Unibank Inc, the country's biggest lender, emerged this week as the biggest financier to Tan's move to buy out his PAL partner, San Miguel Corp. (bit.ly/1qMnCoR)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

