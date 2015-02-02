FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-SM poised to spend record $1.7 bln to $1.8 bln in 2015 - BusinessWorld
February 2, 2015 / 1:30 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-SM poised to spend record $1.7 bln to $1.8 bln in 2015 - BusinessWorld

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Philippines' SM Investments Corp is poised to spend a record 75 to 80 billion pesos ($1.7 billion to $1.8 billion) this year, piggybacking on the strength of consumer spending and prospects for sustained economic growth, BusinessWorld reported, quoting Cora Guidote, the conglomerate's senior vice-president for investor relations. (bit.ly/1Dmjr85)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.2050 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

