PHILIPPINES PRESS-SM Prime eyes debt market for Ortigas venture - Philippine Star

SM Prime Holdings Inc is looking to tap the debt market to finance its acquisition of stakes in OCLP Holdings Inc, owners of strategic land bank areas in the Ortigas Business District that include Greenhills Shopping Center, the Philippine Star newspaper reported, citing SM Prime Chief Finance Officer Jeffrey Lim. (bit.ly/1vr3ZIh)

(1 US dollar = 45.1300 Philippine peso)