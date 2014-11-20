FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-SM Prime eyes debt market for Ortigas venture - Philippine Star
November 20, 2014 / 1:21 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-SM Prime eyes debt market for Ortigas venture - Philippine Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SM Prime Holdings Inc is looking to tap the debt market to finance its acquisition of stakes in OCLP Holdings Inc, owners of strategic land bank areas in the Ortigas Business District that include Greenhills Shopping Center, the Philippine Star newspaper reported, citing SM Prime Chief Finance Officer Jeffrey Lim. (bit.ly/1vr3ZIh)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 45.1300 Philippine peso) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

