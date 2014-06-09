FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-SM Prime plans $575 mln retail bond sale - Standard Today
#Credit Markets
June 9, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-SM Prime plans $575 mln retail bond sale - Standard Today

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SM Prime Holdings Inc, one of Southeast Asia’s biggest property groups and owned by the Philippines’ richest man Henry Sy Sr., plans to sell as much as 25 billion pesos ($575 million) of bonds to retail investors next month, Manila Standard Today newspaper reported quoting the company’s vice president for finance.

SM Prime’s maiden retail bond issue will have tenors of up to 10 years, with proceeds to be used to finance its expansion, the report said.

(link.reuters.com/bew89v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 43.4900 Philippine Pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
