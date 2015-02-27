FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-SM Group joins Ayala, Aboitiz $2.79 bln project - Philippine Daily Inquirer
February 27, 2015 / 1:15 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-SM Group joins Ayala, Aboitiz $2.79 bln project - Philippine Daily Inquirer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A consortium that includes the SM Group, Ayala Corp and Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc is set to submit documents on Friday signifying its interest for the 123 billion pesos ($2.79 billion) Laguna Lakeshore Expressway Dike project, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, quoting SM Prime Holdings Inc President Hans Sy.

The consortium will compete against companies such as San Miguel Corp and Malaysia's MTD Capital Bhd for the largest public private partnership project to be rolled out by the government. (bit.ly/1Dwh3g7)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.0600 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

