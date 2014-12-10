PHILIPPINES PRESS-SM Prime bags $1.13 bln reclamation project - BusinessWorld

SM Prime Holdings Inc has bagged a contract to reclaim and develop a 300-hectare area in Manila Bay under Parañaque City’s jurisdiction for 50.19 billion pesos ($1.13 billion), the BusinessWorld newspaper reported, citing a notice of award from the city’s Public-Private Partnership Selection Committee.

Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez said expressions of interest to match SM Prime's proposal submitted late last month by GT Capital Holdings Inc and Ayala Land Inc did not comply with the requirements of the bid bulletin published on Nov. 23. (bit.ly/1saVKiI)

