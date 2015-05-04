PHILIPPINES PRESS-South Luzon Tollway readies $163 mln bond sale - The Standard

The proposed 7.3 billion pesos ($163.68 million) bond offering from South Luzon Tollway Corp, a unit of conglomerate San Miguel Corp, has received strong demand from institutional investors, The Standard reported, citing an underwriter.

The proposed bonds, which are awaiting regulatory approval, are already more than two times oversubscribed ahead of the offering, said BDO Capital and Investments Corp President Eduardo Francisco. (bit.ly/1KFyRbJ)

