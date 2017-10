link.reuters.com/xur39s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Vehicle sales rise 4.4 pct on yr in H1 - BusinessWorld

link.reuters.com/kur39s

----

25 local, foreign firms eye railway project - The Philippine Star

link.reuters.com/fur39s

----

Shell unit still mulling over IPO - Philippine Daily Inquirer

link.reuters.com/dur39s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)