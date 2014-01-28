FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Bourse to adopt broker anonymity practice by 2015 - Malaya
January 28, 2014 / 12:46 AM / 4 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Bourse to adopt broker anonymity practice by 2015 - Malaya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Philippine Stock Exchange will implement next year the broker anonymity rule, adopting a system already in place in most overseas markets where the stock trading engine will hide the identity of the broker making the transaction, Malaya Business Insight reported.

The move is meant to attract more participants to the market and improve liquidity of one of the world’s smallest bourses.

(link.reuters.com/ceh46v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

