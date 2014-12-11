FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Tenaga Nasional looking to forge power deals in the Philippines - Inquirer
December 11, 2014

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Tenaga Nasional looking to forge power deals in the Philippines - Inquirer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tenaga Nasional Bhd, Malaysia’s largest electricity utility, is seeking to forge deals with power plant operators in Mindanao to further shore up the supply of electricity on the island, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

The Embassy of Malaysia Trade Office said TNB Repair and Maintenance Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Tenaga, was already in talks with power firms in Mindanao to secure repair and maintenance service contracts. (bit.ly/1yB9qAj)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

