September 17, 2014 / 2:15 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Travellers International to break ground for $1.1 bln gaming project - Inquirer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Philippine company Travellers International Hotel Group Inc plans to break ground in 90 days for its second integrated gaming hub in the Entertainment City complex, the Resorts World Bayshore City, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.

Travellers International is a venture between Alliance Global Group Inc and Malaysia’s Genting Hong Kong Ltd .

The first phase of the $1.1 billion project, which will include three hotels totalling 800 rooms, a 3,000-seater grand opera house, a shopping mall, residential towers and a gaming area, is expected to be completed by 2018.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

