PHILIPPINES PRESS-Unilever Philippines to get more tax perks - Standard Today
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 16, 2015 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Unilever Philippines to get more tax perks - Standard Today

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Philippines’ Board of Investments has endorsed the bid of consumer goods manufacturer Unilever Philippines Inc to qualify for more tax incentives under the Inclusive Business Programme, after committing to obtain its raw materials from the country and invest another $120 million to generate jobs, the Manila Standard Today newspaper reported citing official documents.

The program was introduced last year by the government with the help of the Asian Development Bank to offer better incentives to companies setting up operations in poor areas, the report said. (bit.ly/1v1UvUb)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

