PHILIPPINES PRESS-UCPB auction seen in 2015 - Inquirer
September 22, 2014 / 1:01 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-UCPB auction seen in 2015 - Inquirer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Philippine government may put a sequestered controlling stake in unlisted United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB) on the auction block in 2015, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing the top official of the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG).

Preliminary work on UCPB’s recapitalisation had been completed, with financial advisor Standard Chartered Bank pegging the amount between 14 billion pesos and 37 billion pesos ($315 million-$831 million), according to PCGG chief Andres Bautista.

(bit.ly/1tQ2YGZ)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

