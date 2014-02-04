FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-URC, Japan's Calbee in joint venture talks - Malaya
February 4, 2014 / 12:36 AM / 4 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-URC, Japan's Calbee in joint venture talks - Malaya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Universal Robina Corp (URC) is discussing a tie-up with Japan’s largest snack food maker Calbee Inc to manufacture and sell the latter’s products in the Philippines, Malaya Business Insight reported.

URC, one of the largest snack food and drink manufacturers in the Philippines, expects to sign a definitive agreement for a 600 million peso ($13 million) joint venture by the second quarter of this year.

(link.reuters.com/cyv56v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 45.3200 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

