PHILIPPINES PRESS-URC, Japan's Calbee in joint venture talks - Malaya

Universal Robina Corp (URC) is discussing a tie-up with Japan’s largest snack food maker Calbee Inc to manufacture and sell the latter’s products in the Philippines, Malaya Business Insight reported.

URC, one of the largest snack food and drink manufacturers in the Philippines, expects to sign a definitive agreement for a 600 million peso ($13 million) joint venture by the second quarter of this year.

(link.reuters.com/cyv56v)

($1 = 45.3200 Philippine pesos)