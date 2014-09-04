PHILIPPINES PRESS-More firms eye $2.82 bln Laguna Lakeshore project - Philippine Star

Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc, a property firm of former Senator Manuel Villar, together with Malaysian-owned Alloy MTD Philippines and Hashin Group of Korea are joining hands to bid for the Aquino administration’s largest public-private partnership project, the Philippine Star reported.

This brings to 20 the number of companies interested in the 123 billion peso ($2.82 billion) Laguna Lakeshore Expressway Dike project, including San Miguel Corp, Lucio Tan Group, Ayala Land Inc, Metro Pacific Investments Corp, Megaworld Corp, GT Capital Holdings Inc , Filinvest Land Inc, JG Summit Holdings Inc, Aboitiz Group and Megawide Construction Corp. (bit.ly/1lADTy1)

