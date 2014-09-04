FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PHILIPPINES PRESS-More firms eye $2.82 bln Laguna Lakeshore project - Philippine Star
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 4, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-More firms eye $2.82 bln Laguna Lakeshore project - Philippine Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc, a property firm of former Senator Manuel Villar, together with Malaysian-owned Alloy MTD Philippines and Hashin Group of Korea are joining hands to bid for the Aquino administration’s largest public-private partnership project, the Philippine Star reported.

This brings to 20 the number of companies interested in the 123 billion peso ($2.82 billion) Laguna Lakeshore Expressway Dike project, including San Miguel Corp, Lucio Tan Group, Ayala Land Inc, Metro Pacific Investments Corp, Megaworld Corp, GT Capital Holdings Inc , Filinvest Land Inc, JG Summit Holdings Inc, Aboitiz Group and Megawide Construction Corp. (bit.ly/1lADTy1)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 43.5650 Philippine peso) (Compiled by Manila newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.