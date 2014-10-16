FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Govt woos Volkswagen for regional manufacturing hub - Philippine Star
October 16, 2014 / 1:50 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Govt woos Volkswagen for regional manufacturing hub - Philippine Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The government is making a pitch to German automotive brand Volkswagen to consider the Philippines as a location for a manufacturing facility in the region, the Philippine Star newspaper reported.

Trade Secretary Gregory Domingo said the government has been in talks with Volkswagen officials as the firm is interested in setting up a manufacturing facility in the region. (bit.ly/1ssy1qH)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

