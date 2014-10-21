FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-First water PPP attracts five groups - BusinessWorld
October 21, 2014 / 12:37 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-First water PPP attracts five groups - BusinessWorld

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Five groups have sought to qualify for the auction of the 24.4- billion-pesos ($544.64 million) Bulacan Bulk Water Supply Project, the first water public-private partnership project rolled out by the government, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System said the prospective bidders who submitted pre-qualification documents were a consortium of First Philippine Holdings Corp and Spain’s Abeima; Filinvest Agua Consortium of Filinvest Development Corp, Tecnicas de Salinizacion de Agua SA and Black & Veatch Pte Ltd; the consortium of San Miguel Corp and Korea Water Resources Corp; Team Polaris-Manila Water Consortium of Manila Water Company Inc, M.E. Sicat Construction Inc and JH Patawaran Construction Inc; and Prime-Alloy Water Consortium of Prime Water Infrastructure Corp, Malaysia’s MTD Capital Bhd and United Kingdom’s Biwater International Ltd.

(bit.ly/1tGgu1N)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 44.8000 Philippine peso) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

