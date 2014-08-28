PHILIPPINES PRESS-Tech firm Xurpas seeks SEC approval for $32 mln IPO-Manila Bulletin

Technology firm Xurpas Inc has sought the approval of the Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission for its planned 1.4 billion peso ($32.1 million) initial public offering, the Manila Bulletin newspaper reported. Xurpas is a technology company specialising in the creation and development of digital products and services for mobile end users.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.