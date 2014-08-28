FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Tech firm Xurpas seeks SEC approval for $32 mln IPO-Manila Bulletin
August 28, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Tech firm Xurpas seeks SEC approval for $32 mln IPO-Manila Bulletin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Technology firm Xurpas Inc has sought the approval of the Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission for its planned 1.4 billion peso ($32.1 million) initial public offering, the Manila Bulletin newspaper reported. Xurpas is a technology company specialising in the creation and development of digital products and services for mobile end users.

(bit.ly/1tXsbx0)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

1 US dollar = 43.5950 Philippine peso Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

