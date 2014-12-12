PHILIPPINES PRESS-Xurpas buys stake in Singaporean game developer - Standard Today

Newly listed Philippine mobile application developer Xurpas Inc has acquired a 21.7 percent stake in Altitude Games Pte Ltd, a Singaporean company engaged in mobile games development and publishing, Manila Standard Today reported, citing a statement by Xurpas.

The acquisition was part of a planned expansion in Southeast Asia, to be funded by proceeds of its recent initial public offering, the report said. (bit.ly/1Gr8a6M)

