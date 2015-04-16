Philippines' Megaworld, Filinvest weigh bids for former U.S. base

MANILA, April 16 (Reuters) - Property firms Megaworld Corp and Filinvest Land Inc are interested in developing part of a former U.S. military base into a master-planned city north of Manila, a government official said on Thursday.

The developers bought bid documents on the first lot of the 9,500-hectare (23,475-acre) site to go on sale, Arnel Paciano Casanova, president of the state-run Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), said.

The government will open bids for the lot, almost twice the size of London’s Hyde Park, on Friday, with the winner to be announced in June and ground-breaking to begin early next year, Casanova said.

The minimum investment to develop the property into a commercial and residential hub was 2.5 billion pesos ($56.26 million), on top of the upfront payment of 500 million pesos for the contract.

Other firms interested in the Clark Green City project are Sumitomo Corp, Hitachi Ltd, Farglory Land Development Co Ltd and Mitsubishi Corp.

The project will generate 1.57 trillion pesos worth of economic activity annually and create nearly a million jobs when it is complete, government studies show.