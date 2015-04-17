FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines says auction for portion of former U.S. base failed
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 17, 2015 / 6:57 AM / 2 years ago

Philippines says auction for portion of former U.S. base failed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, April 17 (Reuters) - An auction in the Philippines for the right to develop a portion of former U.S. military base Clark into a city north of the capital Manila has failed as no bids were submitted, a state agency said on Friday.

Both Megaworld Corp and Filinvest Land Inc qualified for the auction but neither submitted bids, according to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

Filinvest confirmed the non-submission whereas Megaworld declined to immediately comment.

In February, the BCDA invited local and foreign property firms to develop a 254 hectare (627.65 acre) area - almost twice the size of London’s Hyde Park - representing the first phase of a planned 9,500 hectare (23,475 acre) Clark Green City project. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.