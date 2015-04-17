Philippines says auction for portion of former U.S. base failed

MANILA, April 17 (Reuters) - An auction in the Philippines for the right to develop a portion of former U.S. military base Clark into a city north of the capital Manila has failed as no bids were submitted, a state agency said on Friday.

Both Megaworld Corp and Filinvest Land Inc qualified for the auction but neither submitted bids, according to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

Filinvest confirmed the non-submission whereas Megaworld declined to immediately comment.

In February, the BCDA invited local and foreign property firms to develop a 254 hectare (627.65 acre) area - almost twice the size of London’s Hyde Park - representing the first phase of a planned 9,500 hectare (23,475 acre) Clark Green City project. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales)