Philippines says 4 groups qualify to bid for railway O&M contract

MANILA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Four of the Philippines’ biggest conglomerates, in partnership with foreign railway operators, qualified to bid for a contract to operate and maintain one of Manila’s three ageing overhead railways, the government said on Monday.

The country’s most diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp , in partnership with Korea Railroad Corp, and the Light Rail Manila 2 consortium led by Ayala Corp , Metro Pacific Investments Corp and France’s RATP Dev passed the qualification requirements, said Michael Sagcal, spokesman for the Department of Transportation and Communications.

Also hurdling the prequalification stage are Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc in partnership with SMRT Transport Solutions, a unit of Singapore’s SMRT Corp Ltd, and the group of DM Consunji Inc, DMCI Holdings Inc‘s, and Tokyo Metro Co Ltd.

The winning bidder will operate and maintain the 13.8-kilometre (8.6-mile) LRT Line 2 in the Philippine capital for 10 to 15 years, including future extension.

Bidding is set for the third quarter of this year, Sagcal told reporters.

The project is among multi-million-dollar infrastructure deals that Manila is offering to investors under its Public-Private Partnership programme that seeks to upgrade roads, airports and ports to boost economic growth.