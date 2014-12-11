FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's upgrades Philippines to Baa2, outlook stable
#Credit Markets
December 11, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

Moody's upgrades Philippines to Baa2, outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service upgraded its rating on the Philippines by one notch to Baa2 from Baa3 with a stable outlook, citing a decline in the Philippines’ debt burden and structural improvements in fiscal management.

"While we expect other measures related to the country's public indebtedness and debt affordability to improve over the next two years, the corresponding peer medians continue to erode," Moody's said in a note. (bit.ly/1zSHBWn)

Moody’s said that continued favorable prospects for strong economic growth and limited vulnerability to the common risks currently affecting emerging markets were also key drivers to the upgrade. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

