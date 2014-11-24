FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' Rizal Bank to issue up to $500 mln in senior notes
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 24, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines' Rizal Bank to issue up to $500 mln in senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Philippine lender Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC) said on Monday it would issue up to $500 million worth of senior notes out of a medium-term note programme and launch an exchange of its 2015 and 2017 notes for other bonds.

The bank said the issuance, approved by its board of directors, will depend on “favourable market conditions and other considerations”.

The bond exchange will involve the bank’s existing $250 million in senior notes due 2015 and $275 million in senior notes due 2017.

The bank did not give any other details on the notes issue or the bond exchange.

In September, Taiwan’s Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd acquired a fifth of RCBC for about $400 million. The bank scrapped a $100 million stock rights offer following Cathay’s entry as an investor. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.