7 months ago
Philippine leader says pulling out of ceasefire with Communist rebels
#Energy
February 3, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 7 months ago

Philippine leader says pulling out of ceasefire with Communist rebels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Philippines will lift on Friday night a ceasefire with a communist rebel group, the New People's Army (NPA), President Rodrigo Duterte said, following the group's decision to withdraw two days ago.

Duterte expressed disappointment that the ceasefire had broken down, calling the group's demand for the release of hundreds of political prisoners unreasonable, and saying he had already made concessions by releasing its leaders.

"I will lift the ceasefire tonight," he said in a speech. "No more ceasefire."

On Wednesday, the NPA terminated a unilateral ceasefire that had been due to expire on Feb. 10, and vowed to resume guerrilla warfare that has killed tens of thousands of people. The group said it still supported Duterte's peace process. (Reporting by Martin Petty and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

