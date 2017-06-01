FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Explosions, gunshots heard at resort in Philippines capital - local media
June 1, 2017 / 6:13 PM / 3 months ago

Explosions, gunshots heard at resort in Philippines capital - local media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, June 2 (Reuters) - Explosions and gunshots were heard at an entertainment resort in the Philippines capital Manila early on Friday and armed police were deployed to the scene, local media reported.

Police and fire services could not immediately be reached for comment.

Pictures circulated on social media of the resort, close to the city's airport, of plumes of smoke pouring out of a building.

A source at one of the resorts told Reuters employees were being evacuated and declined to give more details. He said police were now in full control of the situation. (Reporting by Manila bureau; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

