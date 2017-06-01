FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2017 / 7:02 PM / 3 months ago

Army says police in control of situation at Manila entertainment resort

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, June 2 (Reuters) - The Philippine armed forces said police were in full control of an incident at an entertainment resort in the capital Manila early on Friday and the military was monitoring the situation.

A fire was burning on the second floor of the Resorts World building, Fire Protection bureau spokesman Ian Manalo said.

Local media reported gunmen inside the building, gunshots and explosions. Police have yet to provide details.

"We are monitoring the situation. The police is on top of the situation. We will issue a statement when we have a complete picture of the incident," military spokesman Restituto Padilla said. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Manuel; Writing by Martin Petty)

