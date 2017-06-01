FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines police chief says no indication shooting linked to terrorism
June 1, 2017 / 8:18 PM / 3 months ago

Philippines police chief says no indication shooting linked to terrorism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, June 2 (Reuters) - The Philippines' police chief said on Friday there was no indication the shooting incident at a Manila gaming resort was related to terrorism and it may have been a robbery.

Ronald dela Rosa said police were in control of the situation and it was possible Islamic State would claim responsibility for the incident to serve its propaganda.

He told DZMM radio that a lone gunman entered the gaming area at Resorts World and set some tables on fire. The gunshots, he said, were not aimed at people in the room.

"We cannot say this is an act of terror ... he did not hurt anyone," he said. "If you are a terrorist you will sow terror." (Reporting by Karen Lema and Manuel Mogato; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

