3 months ago
Trump says he is closely monitoring 'terrorist' attack in Manila
June 1, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 3 months ago

Trump says he is closely monitoring 'terrorist' attack in Manila

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States was closely monitoring what he described as a "terrorist" attack in Manila.

"We’re closely monitoring the situation ... but it is really very sad as to what’s going on in the world with terror," Trump said at a White House ceremony where he announced the United States would withdraw from a landmark 2015 global agreement to fight climate change.

"Our thoughts and our prayers are with all of those affected,” Trump added.

Gunshots rang out from an entertainment resort in the Philippine capital, Manila, early on Friday and local media reported armed men were inside the complex.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department said it was not aware of any U.S. citizens being affected, but was continuing to gather information.

"We remain in close contact with local officials," she said, adding that U.S. citizens were advised to exercise caution and monitor local media for further information.

Reporting by Eric Walsh and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Peter Cooney

