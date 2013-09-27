Philippines' Robinsons Retail to kick off $500 mln IPO - IFR

MANILA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ Robinsons Retail Group plans to start pre-marketing for its $500 million initial public share offering in the second week of October, IFR reported on Friday.

The size will be lower than the maximum 40 billion pesos ($924 million) it had planned in June, a source told IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters. Weak market conditions have forced the company to delay the sale.

“The valuation of the comparables in the Philippine retail sector has halved,” said the source, explaining why the earlier maximum price was now not practicable.

Emerging markets such as the Philippines have been battered in recent months by uncertainty over a tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary stimulus programme.

Now that the Fed has said is not likely to happen soon, some companies in the Philippines have decided to revisit IPO plans, albeit on a much smaller scale.

In its preliminary filing, Robinsons Retail had said it planned to sell up to 461.9 million shares at a maximum price of 86.64 pesos for a total of 40 billion pesos. There is an overallotment option of 22.9 million shares.

Companies usually give a high maximum price at the preliminary stage to give further flexibility in how the IPO is eventually priced. The final shares to be sold and the price range will be decided later.

The company wants to draw in financial institutions. Such participations are rare in the Philippines, with LT Group the first in five years to get 11 of them for its 38 billion pesos IPO in April.

Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and UBS are the joint global coordinators on the Robinsons offer. Other banks are likely to join in junior roles.

Robinsons is not the only one to cut its IPO size. Earlier, Travellers International Hotel Group announced it would be launching a $400 million-$450 million IPO, down from an estimated US$800 million when the deal was discussed early in the year. (Reporting By S Anuradha)