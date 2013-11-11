UPDATE 2-Philippines Robinsons Retail drops in trading debut

* Robinsons may be Philippine’s biggest IPO if greenshoe exercised

* The IPO valued Robinsons at P/E multiple of 21 for 2014

* Shares of Robinsons rivals not hit as badly

* Robinsons recovers after falling 7.6 pct to end down 2.6 pct (Adds fresh company comments, updates share price)

By Rosemarie Francisco and Erik dela Cruz

MANILA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc fell by as much as almost 8 percent on its trading debut on Monday, following a $620 million IPO, as investors fretted about the financial impact on the company’s supermarkets and department stores from a devastating typhoon.

The weak start also comes after the IPO, one of the biggest-ever offerings in the Philippines, had to be scaled back from an initial target and follows a disappointing debut from casino operator Travellers International Hotel Group Inc last week.

At least 10,000 people were killed in the central Philippines when super typhoon Haiyan, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded, swept away coastal villages on Friday and destroyed about 70-80 percent of structures in its path.

“We have unconfirmed reports that there is extensive damage but our first priority is really the safety and well-being of our 500 employees,” Robina Gokongwei-Pe, president and general manager of Robinsons Retail, said in a television interview on the trading floor of the Philippine stock exchange.

The company operates 55 stores in the typhoon-hit Visayas region, out of 940 stores nationwide as of end-June. One of its biggest stores in the area, in the devastated town of Tacloban, has yet to reopen, Gokongwei-Pe said.

Robinsons Retail is banking on positive consumer sentiment in the Philippines to fuel growth. Gokongwei-Pe said the company plans to increase its outlets by 40 percent by the end of 2014 largely by adding convenience stores and drugstores.

Robinsons Retail shares, which debuted at 58 pesos, fell by as much as 7.6 percent before closing 2.6 percent lower at 56.50 pesos. The benchmark Philippine stock index lost 1.4 percent. Rival retailers like Puregold Price Club Inc ended flat while SM Prime Holdings closed 1.7 percent lower.

At the IPO price, Robinsons was valued at a price-to-earnings multiple of 21 for 2014, compared with an industry average of 19.6, according to Thomson Reuters data. Puregold trades at 25.3 forward P/E.

Philippine companies have raised a record $1.35 billion from IPOs this year but sentiment towards emerging market IPOs has been choppy of late amid uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin tapering its stimulus.

Both Robinsons and Travellers International cut the size of their offering. Travellers has also traded below its IPO price hurt by the reluctance of some investors to pick up gaming stocks and unresolved tax issues for the sector.

Next year could, however, see some big IPOs. Conglomerate San Miguel Corp has said it plans to list its flagship brewery business and its power, infrastructure and banking units on the Philippine bourse, possibly within the next six months depending on market conditions.

Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and UBS are the joint global coordinators on the Robinsons Retail IPO while Maybank ATR Kim Eng Capital Partners Inc is the sole domestic underwriter.