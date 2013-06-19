FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Robinsons Retail plans up to $924 mln Philippine IPO - IFR
June 19, 2013 / 4:21 AM / 4 years ago

Robinsons Retail plans up to $924 mln Philippine IPO - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - Robinsons Retail Group, which operates supermarkets, hardware and department stores in the Philippines, plans to raise up to $924 million in an initial public offering in Manila, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a filing for the deal.

The company plans to sell 461.9 million shares at a maximum price of 86.64 pesos each, putting the total deal at 40 billion pesos, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and UBS were hired to manage the IPO, it said. (Reporting by S. Anuradha; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

