UPDATE 1-Robinsons Retail plans up to $924 mln Philippine IPO

HONG KONG/MANILA, June 19 (Reuters) - Robinsons Retail Group, which operates supermarkets, hardware and department stores in the Philippines, plans to raise up to $924 million in an initial public offering in Manila, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a filing for the deal.

The company plans to sell 461.9 million shares at a maximum price of 86.64 pesos each, putting the total deal at 40 billion pesos, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

It will be one of the biggest IPOs in the Southeast Asian country, although the filing for the deal comes after Manila’s benchmark stock index has shed more than 12 percent since mid-May amid fears that foreign investors will continue to sell out of emerging markets.

Share sales from two IPOs and several follow-on deals by Philippine companies early this year - when foreign buying of local stocks had pushed the key index to all-time highs - exceeded the record $2.53 billion of sales for all of 2012.

Robinsons Retail is a unit of the Gokongwei group’s property development arm, Robinsons Land Corp. It competes with SM Retail of SM Prime Holdings Inc and Puregold Price Club Inc.

Philippine companies posted higher profits in the first quarter as domestic demand fuelled better-than-expected 7.8 percent economic growth year-on-year, the fastest in Asia.

The listing is slated for the third quarter, IFR said.

Robinsons Land is part of the JG Summit conglomerate, which controls food group Universal Robina Corp and budget airline operator Cebu Air Inc.

Robinsons Retail operates 35 department stores, compared with SM’s 46. It has 73 supermarkets, compared with SM’s 156 and Puregold’s 171.

Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and UBS were hired to manage the IPO, IFR said. ($1 = 42.8850 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by S. Anuradha in HONG KONG and Erik dela Cruz in MANILA; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)