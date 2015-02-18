FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Robinsons Land raises $271 mln via dual tranche bonds
#Financials
February 18, 2015 / 8:42 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines' Robinsons Land raises $271 mln via dual tranche bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Philippine property developer Robinsons Land Corp said on Wednesday it raised 12 billion pesos ($271.19 million) from the sale of a dual-tranche bond to finance debt payments and capital expenditures.

The seven-year tranche was priced to yield 4.8 percent while the 10-year bonds carry an interest rate of 4.9344 percent, said Mara Utzurrum, corporate planning manager of Robinsons Land’s parent firm JG Summit Holdings Inc, confirming a report by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Robinsons Land raised 10.64 billion pesos from the seven-year bonds and 1.36 billion pesos from the 10-year tranche, Utzurrum said.

Initial guidance on both tranches was set at 125-175 basis points above benchmark rates, translating to 4.7067-5.2067 percent for a seven-year tranche and 4.8197-5.3197 percent for the 10-year debt papers, IFR said.

Robinsons Land, which has the option to raise another 2 billion pesos, will use the proceeds to refinance 8.1 billion pesos of debt maturing in the first quarter and support capital expenditures. ($1 = 44.2500 Philippine pesos) (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
