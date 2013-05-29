FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Robinsons confirms no deal with Universal on Manila casino
May 29, 2013 / 6:06 AM / in 4 years

Robinsons confirms no deal with Universal on Manila casino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, May 29 (Reuters) - Philippine property firm Robinsons Land Corp confirmed on Wednesday it has ended talks with Japan’s Universal Entertainment Corp, without a deal to jointly develop a $2 billion casino-resort complex in Manila.

“Upon mutual agreement, Robinsons Land Corporation and Universal Entertainment Group have decided not to pursue discussions between them concerning the proposed development,” Robinsons said in a statement.

Universal, controlled by billionaire founder Kazuo Okada, had been in talks with Robinsons Land since late last year over what would be the Philippines’ biggest casino-resort development. Those talks were extended indefinitely after the failure to close a deal by an initial target of end-January.

