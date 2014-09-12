FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' San Miguel plans to bid for United Biscuits alone
September 12, 2014 / 2:57 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines' San Miguel plans to bid for United Biscuits alone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - San Miguel Corp, the Philippines’ most diversified conglomerate, is planning to make a solo offer for British snacks maker United Biscuits (IPO-UNI.L), its top official said on Friday.

“No need for partner,” San Miguel President Ramon Ang said in a text message to Reuters when asked if the company was joining forces with other firms in line with its plan to participate in the auction of the British snacks firm.

United Biscuits’ private equity owners, Blackstone Group and PAI Partners, have been working on plans for a sale or a public share listing that would take place by the end of the year. The auction for United Biscuits is reported to be worth 2 billion pounds ($3.25 billion). (1 US dollar = 0.6160 British pound) (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Michael Perry)

