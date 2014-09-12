UPDATE 1-Philippines' San Miguel plans solo bid for United Biscuits

* Acquisition seen a positive move by analysts

MANILA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - San Miguel Corp, the Philippines’ most diversified conglomerate, said it was planning a solo bid for British snacks maker United Biscuits (IPO-UNI.L), owner of brands such as Jaffa Cakes and Twiglets.

The potential acquisition is a positive move given San Miguel’s expertise in its traditional food and brewery businesses, though analyst say they are worried about the group’s high debt levels.

“No need for partner,” San Miguel President Ramon Ang said in a mobile text-message to Reuters on Friday when asked if the group was considering a joint bid with other firms.

United Biscuits’ private equity owners, Blackstone Group and PAI Partners, have been working on plans for a sale or a public share listing by the end of the year. The auction for United Biscuits is reported to be worth 2 billion pounds ($3.25 billion).

Freya Natividad, investment analyst at Papa Securities Corp in Manila, said buying into United Biscuits would diversify the product line of San Miguel’s subsidiary San Miguel Pure Foods Co Inc, which is into fresh and processed meats, commercial feeds and flour.

“It makes business sense for San Miguel to go into this type of business because it has synergies with what they have learned in the food and brewery business,” said Luis Limlingan, head of business development at Regina Capital Development Corp in Manila.

However, Limlingan said he was wary on where San Miguel will source the required cash for the acquisition.

The group is already highly-leveraged, Papa Securities’ Natividad said. As of end-June, San Miguel had 787.7 billion pesos ($17.91 billion) in total liabilities while total assets stood at 1.2 trillion pesos.

The plan to pursue United Biscuits alone comes as San Miguel sells its holding in Philippine Airlines. The group said on Monday that it had signed a deal to sell its 49 percent stake in the carrier back to the group of tycoon Lucio Tan, in a transaction worth $1 billion.

Shares of San Miguel have dropped 0.7 percent since it disclosed its plan to woo United Biscuits on Sept. 10. As of 0549 GMT, the shares slipped 0.7 percent compared with the 0.07 percent gain in the benchmark index.

Since its establishment as a brewery in 1890, San Miguel has invested in packaging, power generation, petroleum and toll roads. (1 US dollar = 0.6160 British pound) (1 US dollar = 43.9700 Philippine peso) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Ryan Woo)