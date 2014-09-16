UPDATE 1-Philippines' San Miguel seeks profitable overseas energy, airline deals to boost revenue

* Says eyeing profitable energy, food and airline firms

* Oil and gas seen as move into a defensive sector (Adds comments from company president, background)

By Neil Jerome Morales

MANILA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ most diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp wants to buy into profitable foreign energy firms to boost its revenue growth and further expand its portfolio, its president said.

The 124-year-old conglomerate is also interested in buying into a U.S. or Japanese airline, San Miguel President and Chief Operating Officer Ramon Ang said, a few days after the company sold its stake in national carrier Philippine Airlines.

“Oil and gas is our priority,” Ang told reporters late on Monday. “A good investment is a company with stable cash flow and consistent profit.”

He declined to give further details.

Acquiring established companies overseas - especially energy firms with stable cash returns - will help San Miguel secure its own profit growth and alleviate investors concerns about its debt, said April Lee-Tan, vice-President at COL Financial Group Inc in Manila.

“It would also provide some diversification, and at least the focus would be on cash flow-generating companies,” she added.

San Miguel is the most indebted listed Philippine company, with total liabilities of 787.7 billion pesos ($17.8 billion) as of end-June against total assets of 1.2 trillion pesos.

The conglomerate, which started as a brewery in the late 1800s, has also been aggressively expanding away from its core food and drink business since 2008, and so far has spent $11.6 billion on acquisitions, Reuters data shows.

FINANCING DEALS

San Miguel’s energy assets include stakes in the Philippines’ biggest utility, SMC Global Power Holdings Corp and the country’s largest oil refining and marketing firm Petron Corp.

In 2011, Petron acquired Esso Malaysia and its subsidiaries for $610 million. This investment along with packing assets across Southeast Asia and Hong Kong-based San Miguel Brewing International comprise the group’s overseas portfolio.

Funding any further foreign acquisitions may require San Miguel to sell some of its assets to generate cash, as taking on more debt would be costly, said Jose Vistan, research director at AB Capital Securities Inc in Manila.

Asked about financing, Ang said San Miguel had “extra funds here and there” for acquisitions.

Its cash and cash equivalents stood at 199.8 billion pesos as of end-June, according to its latest financial statement, up 4.3 percent from 191.6 billion pesos at end-2013. This week, the company also said it would sell to tycoon Lucio Tan its stake in Philippine Airlines, which, along with the group’s advances, was valued at $1.3 billion.

San Miguel has already said it was planning a solo bid for British snacks maker United Biscuits, owner of brands such as Jaffa Cakes and Twiglets.

Shares of San Miguel closed 0.3 percent lower at 77.95 pesos apiece, while the broader market index inched up 0.3 percent. ($1 = 44.2900 Philippine peso) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)