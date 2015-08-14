Philippines' San Miguel energy unit may issue US dollar bonds

MANILA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - SMC Global Power Holdings, the energy unit of Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp, said on Friday it may raise an undisclosed amount of funds by selling U.S. dollar-denominated bonds.

San Miguel said in a filing it has mandated ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, DBS Bank Ltd, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING, Mizuho Securities and UBS to arrange a series of investor meetings on possible SMC Global Power fund-raising in Singapore and Hong Kong, as well as investor calls in Europe, from Aug. 17. (bit.ly/1Jg7ok8)

Officials at San Miguel were not immediately available for comment.

The group began an aggressive expansion programme in 2008 to add power, mining, telecommunications, oil refining and infrastructure to its stable of food, beverage and beer businesses. It’s still seeking acquisitions after spending $11.6 billion on deals since 2008, according to Reuters data.