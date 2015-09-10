Philippine agency terminates San Miguel power contract

MANILA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A Philippine agency overseeing state power assets said on Thursday it had terminated San Miguel Corp’s contract as administrator of a 1,200 megawatt power plant due to alleged failure to pay “obligations” amounting to $138 million.

The Power Sector Assets & Liabilities Management Corp, or PSALM, issued the statement a day after San Miguel said South Premiere Power Corp (SPPC) filed in court on Monday a complaint to nullify the termination notice issued by PSALM.

SPPC, the administrator of the Ilijan natural gas power plant in Batangas province, is a wholly owned unit of SMC Global Power Holdings Corp, which is 100 percent owned by San Miguel.

PSALM said the unpaid contractual obligations of SPPC amounted to 6.46 billion pesos ($138 million).

SMC Global, in an emailed statement, said it “believes PSALM’s act of termination is illegal” and that “the claimed amounts due are PSALM’s erroneous calculations.” It did not elaborate.

“For failure to pay the outstanding Generation Payments for the period 26 December 2012 to 25 April 2015, PSALM was compelled to avail of the relief provided under the Administration Agreement,” PSALM said.

San Miguel, one of the country’s biggest power producers, won the Ilijan contract in 2010. As administrator, SPPC manages the plant’s output but operation is in the hands of Korea Electric Power Corp, or Kepco, under a separate build-operate-transfer contract that will expire in 2022.

With the termination of the contract, PSALM said it had drawn the $60 million performance bond in the form of a stand-by letter of credit (SBLC) of SPPC with ANZ Bank.

But San Miguel said it had also asked the court to nullify “the drawing on the SBLC for lack of factual and legal basis.”

PSALM said its decision would not disrupt the plant’s operations. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Mark Potter)