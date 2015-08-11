FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Miguel says H1 net profit up 15 pct y/y, excluding forex losses
August 11, 2015 / 8:58 AM / 2 years ago

San Miguel says H1 net profit up 15 pct y/y, excluding forex losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - San Miguel Corp, the Philippines’ most diversified conglomerate, said first half consolidated net profit rose 15 percent year-on-year to 18 billion pesos ($392 million), excluding forex losses of 1.1 billion pesos.

The company did not provide a net profit figure inclusive of these losses in its earnings statement.

Consolidated revenues fell 16 percent to 338.8 billion pesos mainly due to lower crude prices and lower volumes for its power generation unit, it said.

$1 = 45.9200 Philippine pesos Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Miral Fahmy

