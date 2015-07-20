FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' San Miguel to launch $741 mln preferred share offer in August
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 20, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

Philippines' San Miguel to launch $741 mln preferred share offer in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, July 20 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp will seek to raise as much as 33.5 billion pesos ($741 million) in a month-long public offering of preferred shares starting on August 13, underwriter Standard Chartered Bank said on Monday.

Final pricing is set for Aug. 12 while listing is on Sept. 21, said Erwein Catoto, executive director and head of capital markets at Standard Chartered. Proceeds will be used to partially fund redemption of San Miguel outstanding preferred shares worth 54 billion pesos, Catoto said, speaking at an investor briefing.

($1 = 45.2000 Philippine pesos)

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.