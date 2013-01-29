FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' San Miguel seeking to refinance debt
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 29, 2013 / 2:51 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines' San Miguel seeking to refinance debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - San Miguel Corp, the Philippines’ most diversified conglomerate, said on Tuesday it was looking to refinance existing debt, following a report that it was planning to raise almost $2 billion in loans.

“We confirm the company seeks to refinance existing financial obligations ... to prudently manage its capital and balance sheet structure by taking advantage of the opportunities presented by prevailing market conditions,” it told the stock exchange.

Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported on Monday that San Miguel was looking to raise funds, including at a five-year loan of at least $1 billion. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.