FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Miguel says not selling stake in liquor unit Ginebra
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 19, 2014 / 2:26 AM / 4 years ago

San Miguel says not selling stake in liquor unit Ginebra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, March 19 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp is not selling its controlling stake in liquor manufacturer Ginebra San Miguel Inc, the group’s president said on Wednesday, after both stocks surged amid market talk about a Ginebra sale.

“Not selling,” San Miguel President Ramon Ang told Reuters via a mobile phone text message when asked about the rumours of a Ginebra stake sale.

San Miguel rose as much as 4.3 percent in early Wednesday trade, bringing its gain since March 13 to more than 30 percent. Ginebra was up as much as 17.4 percent in early deals.

Manila’s benchmark index was flat at around 0200 GMT.

Ang also said San Miguel and its retirement fund were not buying shares back from the market.

Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco, Enrico dela Cruz, Siegfrid Alegado; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.