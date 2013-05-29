BASIS POINT-Philipines' San Miguel loan likely to increase to $1.5 bln

(The following item was published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)

HONG KONG, May 29 (Basis Point) - Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp’s $1.3 billion five-year bullet term loan will likely be increased to $1.5 billion, sources said.

Allocations are being finalised and signing is targeted for Friday.

Commitments from general syndication have exceeded $700 million.

As reported earlier, banks were invited to join at an all-in of 259bp via a 120bp fee for commitments of $75 million or more and the mandated lead arranger (MLA) title; 253bp via a 90bp fee for $50-74 million and the lead arranger title; and 250bp via a 75bp fee for $20-49 million and the arranger title.

The margin is 235bp over Libor.

Banks had previously been invited to join as MLA and bookrunner for an all-in of 266bp via a 155bp fee with underwriting commitments of $300 million or more (with targeted holds of $130 million).

Nine had joined as MLABs (mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners), namely ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, DBS Bank, Maybank, Mizuho Corporate Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and UOB. ANZ and StanChart have been coordinating.

Rabobank has joined as an MLA.

Some $1 billion of the new loan refinances a five-year bullet loan the borrower signed in August 2010, with the remainder for general corporate purposes, according to sources.

San Miguel has businesses spanning beverages, food and packaging. Its operations outside the Philippines extend to China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Australia.