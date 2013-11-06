San Miguel plans Philippine listing for brewery, 3 subsidiaries

MANILA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Conglomerate San Miguel Corp said it plans to list its flagship brewery business and its power, infrastructure and banking units on the Philippine bourse, possibly within the next six months depending on market conditions.

The listings will help raise funds as San Miguel invests heavily in new businesses such as power and infrastructure to sustain growth while still dominating the local food and drinks market.

San Miguel told the stock exchange on Wednesday it intends to list the units subject to prevailing market conditions, clarifying a Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper report quoting company President Ramon Ang as saying he hoped to list them within the next six months.

San Miguel Brewery Inc, partly owned by Japan’s Kirin Holdings Co Ltd, voluntarily delisted from the Philippine Stock Exchange early this year, along with San Miguel Properties Inc, after failing to meet the 10 percent minimum public float requirement.

Before its delisting, San Miguel Brewery was one of the country’s most valuable listed stocks. The company delisted its shares after its major shareholders failed to decide how much dilution they would absorb in offering more shares to the public.

San Miguel’s power unit, SMC Global Power Holdings Corp, was looking to pursue its initial public offering in the first quarter of 2014, the conglomerate said in filing last week, without giving details.

Ang has said up to 49 percent of SMC Global might be offered to investors.

SMC Global, the country’s biggest power producer, is building two plants with a combined generation capacity of 600 megawatts.

Listing its infrastructure business will help San Miguel fund upcoming projects. It recently won state contracts for two road projects worth a total $870 million and plans to bid for other Public-Private Partnership deals, including the $430 million Cebu airport terminal project.

San Miguel is keeping its banking unit, Bank of Commerce, after talks to sell a controlling stake to Malaysia’s CIMB Group Holdings fell through early this year.

San Miguel currently has three listed units - Petron Corp , San Miguel Pure Foods Co Inc. and Ginebra San Miguel Inc - and has management control of Philippine Airlines.