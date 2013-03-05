FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Miguel property unit says to delist, buy back shares
#Financials
March 5, 2013 / 1:26 AM / 5 years ago

San Miguel property unit says to delist, buy back shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, March 5 (Reuters) - San Miguel Corp’s property unit said it will delist after failing to meet minimum float requirements and will buy back some $1.4 million worth of shares ahead of the delisting.

San Miguel Properties Inc aims to buy back 77,980 common shares during a tender offer from March 6 to April 5, it said in a statement to the stock exchange.

The unit last traded on Nov. 13, closing at 700 pesos. At that price, the tender offer would be worth about 55 million Philippine pesos ($1.4 million).

Three San Miguel units failed to meet a 10 percent minimum public float rule at the end of 2012. Only San Miguel Pure Foods has decided to remain listed.

$1 = 40.7750 Philippine pesos Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
