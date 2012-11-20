FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Miguel Pure Foods' share offer priced at low end of guidance
November 20, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

San Miguel Pure Foods' share offer priced at low end of guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - San Miguel Corp, the Philippines’ most diversified conglomerate, said on Tuesday it has priced a secondary share offer of up to 25 million shares in its food unit at the low end of its indicative range and at a steep discount to market price.

San Miguel is selling a 15 percent stake in San Miguel Pure Foods Co Inc at 240 pesos, just slightly a third of the current market price of 680 pesos, in an offer that would raise 6 billion pesos ($146 million).

San Miguel had announced a price range of 240 pesos to 300 pesos per Pure Foods share ahead of an international roadshow held last week.

The offer, which includes 2.5 million shares to cover over-allotments, will be crossed at the stock exchange on Nov. 21, San Miguel said in a filing.

The share sale will lift Pure Foods’s public float to up to 15 percent from the current 0.08 percent, allowing the firm to comply with a yearend deadline set by the Philippine Stock Exchange for listed companies to have a 10 percent minimum public ownership.

$1 = 41.1850 Philippine pesos Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
