Philippines' San Miguel Q1 profit falls nearly 51 pct

MANILA, May 10 (Reuters) - Quarterly profit at San Miguel Corp, the Philippines’ most diversified conglomerate, dropped almost 51 percent in the first quarter partly due a higher tax on alcoholic beverages.

Net income in January to March fell to 4.2 billion pesos ($102.8 million) from 8.5 billion pesos a year earlier. Most stock analysts in the Philippines do not make quarterly profit forecasts.

Consolidated revenue was up 25 percent to 178.3 billion pesos in the first three months of the year, mainly fueled by strong revenue in its power business, the company said in a statement on Friday.

San Miguel, which started as a brewery more than a century ago, has over the last four years invested heavily in capital-intensive power generation and distribution, oil refining and retailing, mining, telecoms, infrastructure and airline businesses.

San Miguel is reviving a plan to list its power generation unit this year in an initial public offering that may raise as much as $700 million.

To view the full disclosure on San Miguel's results, click on link.reuters.com/wuf97t.

($1 = 40.8450 Philippine pesos)