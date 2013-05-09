Philippines' San Miguel to revive power unit's IPO plan, eyes $700 mln

MANILA, May 9 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp is reviving a plan to list its power generation unit this year, which may raise as much as $700 million, its president said on Thursday.

“We are actively in talks now with bankers and cornerstone investors,” Ramon Ang told reporters without providing further details. “We have not mandated, but we’re in talks with three (banks). Total value of the company is $1.1 billion, so if we sell 49 percent, we hope to raise at least $700 million.”

Proceeds from the IPO will be used to construct new power plants. San Miguel had originally planned to launch the initial public offering of its power arm, SMC Global Power Holdings, in 2011, but deferred the offer due to unfavourable market conditions.

The Philippine stock market, currently the best-performing bourse in Southeast Asia, surged to record highs this month after the country won its second investment grade rating in less than two months.

SMC Global Power is one the country’s largest power producers, operating the Sual, Ilijan and San Roque power plants on the main island of Luzon, which have a combined capacity of 2,545 megawatts.

San Miguel, which started as a brewery more than a century ago, has over the last four years invested heavily in capital-intensive power generation and distribution, oil refining, mining, telecom, infrastructure and airline businesses.

It acquired control of flag carrier Philippine Airlines last year and struck a deal early this year to set up a new airline in Cambodia. Ang said the Cambodian airline venture plans to spend $1.5 billion to deploy 16 to 22 planes within two years.

San Miguel recently raised $800 million via a 10-year bond issue, the largest ever dollar-denominated overseas issue by a private local firm.